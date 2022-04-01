Dr. Lundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Lundberg works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph's Medical Group137 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 251-1910
-
2
Emory Heart & Vascular Center110 S Main St Ste B, Hiawassee, GA 30546 Directions (706) 896-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lundberg is a terrific cardiologist. I trust her with my heart. Ten years ago I had a massive heart attack. Under Dr. Lundberg's care, I not only am still alive but enjoying life to the fullest. She also has been great when I need a referral. She recommends physicians that she would send her mother to. I recommend her highly. She has an assistant that schedules procedures and appointments. Competent, knowledgeable and cares about patients.
About Dr. Gina Lundberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902828924
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Cardiovascular Disease
