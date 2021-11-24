See All Spine Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Somerset, NJ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD

Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Chiappetta works at University Ortho Assocs LLC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiappetta's Office Locations

    University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset
    2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 277-0376
    University Orthopedic Assocs
    4810 Belmar Blvd Ste 102, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 275-6936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Nov 24, 2021
GREAT ENVIRONMENT EXCELLENT DR, STAFF IS GREAT I WOULD NOT GO ANYWHERE ELSE!!!!!!
Matthew Russo — Nov 24, 2021
About Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1124141858
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Medical Center Spine Institute|Spine Institute of NY, Beth Isreal
Residency
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Internship
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami Jackson Memorial
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gino Chiappetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiappetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chiappetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chiappetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiappetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiappetta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiappetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiappetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

