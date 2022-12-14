See All Neurosurgeons in Oradell, NJ
Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO

Neurosurgery
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO

Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Rotoli works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ and Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Liu, MD
Dr. James Liu, MD
4.9 (185)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Rotoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550
  2. 2
    New Jersey Brain and Spine Montclair
    70 Park St Ste 312, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    New Jersey Brain and Spine
    45 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Subdural Hemorrhage
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rotoli?

    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Rotoli is a wonderful doctor to deal with. He puts you at ease with his wonderful bedside manner. He is thorough and explains everything to you so you understand exactly what needs to be done and what time frame it needs to be done. He makes sure you have all the testing that is needed for a complete diagnosis. I have had some very bad experiences with doctors in the past few years but I would highly recommend Dr. Rotoli to anyone having back issues.
    Barbara Taylor-Hahn — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rotoli to family and friends

    Dr. Rotoli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rotoli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO.

    About Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790044857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotoli has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Giorgio Rotoli, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.