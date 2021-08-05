See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Carmel, IN
Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD

Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

Dr. Zanotti works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Ventricular Assist Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zanotti's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana
    10590 N Meridian St # 105, Carmel, IN 46290 (317) 884-8392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Ventricular Assist Device
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Ventricular Assist Device
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Dr. Zanotti was very informative and very personable and answered all of our questions to prior and post all operation procedures. At no time did we ever feel rushed or that Out concerns were trivial to him. He made me feel that I was the only patient that he had at the time. This includes his office personnel and everyone working at the St. Vincent heart Center. I was very blessed to have had My surgery at this facility.
    Ric Skinner — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336381680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

