Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD
Overview of Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD
Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
Dr. Zanotti works at
Dr. Zanotti's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St # 105, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 884-8392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanotti?
Dr. Zanotti was very informative and very personable and answered all of our questions to prior and post all operation procedures. At no time did we ever feel rushed or that Out concerns were trivial to him. He made me feel that I was the only patient that he had at the time. This includes his office personnel and everyone working at the St. Vincent heart Center. I was very blessed to have had My surgery at this facility.
About Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1336381680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanotti works at
Dr. Zanotti has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Ventricular Assist Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.