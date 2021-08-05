Overview of Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD

Dr. Giorgio Zanotti, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.



Dr. Zanotti works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Ventricular Assist Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.