Overview of Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD

Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Lanzino works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.