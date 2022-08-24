Dr. Glen Arluk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arluk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Arluk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Arluk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Princess Anne Office828 Healthy Way Ste 210, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 481-4817
Gastroenterology Limited1717 Will O Wisp Dr # 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4817
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He made me feel 100% at ease. I trust him and am referring him to the rest of my large family and friends. He’s thorough and professional. Very polished and a nice bedside manner. He also “listens” verses not having time. I can’t say enough good about this sweet, thorough doctor & staff!
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861462913
- Gastroenterology
- Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- Naval Med Ctr Portmouth
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
