Dr. Glen Dougherty Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Dougherty Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg506 North St, Bamberg, SC 29003 Directions
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion2001 Laurel St # 300, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glen Dougherty Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720021553
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty Jr has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.