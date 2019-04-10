Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD
Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgical Specialists7710 Mercy Rd Ste 132, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions
-
2
Midwest Surgical Specialists17201 Wright St Ste 204, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 614-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Communication was great. He was kind and understanding.
About Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982653929
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Med Ctr
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Punjab University / Christian Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
