Overview of Dr. Glenn Huber, MD

Dr. Glenn Huber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Huber works at Jon C. Malachowski, MD in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.