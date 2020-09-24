Overview

Dr. Glenn Orsak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Orsak works at Texas Gulf Coast Medical Group in Pearland, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.