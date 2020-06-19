Overview of Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD

Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Sandler works at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.