Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD
Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders19735 Germantown Rd Ste 255, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 251-4128
-
2
Advanced Surgery PC9707 Medical Center Dr Ste 320, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-4128
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?
Performed my hernia surgery. No complications and minimal pain afterwards. Smooth!
About Dr. Glenn Sandler, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619987559
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Colgate University, 1985
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.