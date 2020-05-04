Overview

Dr. Glenn Short, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Short works at Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.