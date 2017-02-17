Dr. Glenn Weitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Weitzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Weitzman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Weitzman works at
Locations
Nashville Fertility Center345 23rd Ave N Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very professional, compassionate and thorough when explaining my procedures. I would highly recommend him! Laura N.
About Dr. Glenn Weitzman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1215907944
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.