Dr. Gloria Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gloria Wu, MD
Dr. Gloria Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Gloria Wu, M.D.2550 Samaritan Dr Ste C, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6548
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The state of the art equipment and technology Dr. Gloria employed when diagnosing my sudden and alarming blurred vision had me confident I had chosen the right ophthalmologist. It was also comforting that many of the associates in her office spoke Korean.
About Dr. Gloria Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Japanese
- 1437178803
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia University Of School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Macular Edema, Chorioretinitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks French and Japanese.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.