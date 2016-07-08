See All Gastroenterologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD

Gastroenterology
2.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Desigan works at GNANA DESIGAN MD in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvia Mejlszenkier MD
    6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 214, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-3116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 08, 2016
    Excellent doctor. The only problem is he's booked way in advance. But if you check in frequently you can get an appointment when someone else cancels.
    Elizabeth in Los Angeles, CA — Jul 08, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD.

    About Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477580298
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desigan works at GNANA DESIGAN MD in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Desigan’s profile.

    Dr. Desigan has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Desigan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

