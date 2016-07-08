Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Desigan works at
Locations
Sylvia Mejlszenkier MD6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 214, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-3116
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. The only problem is he's booked way in advance. But if you check in frequently you can get an appointment when someone else cancels.
About Dr. Gnana Desigan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477580298
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbit U Hosp
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desigan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desigan has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desigan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Desigan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.