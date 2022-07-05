Overview of Dr. Gopal Desai, MD

Dr. Gopal Desai, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.