Dr. Gopal Desai, MD
Dr. Gopal Desai, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8590
Umdnj Rwj Univ Orthopaedic Group215 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (973) 310-0300
Middlesex Thoracic Medical Group579A Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-0040
- 4 12 Rue Chagall, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 745-6690
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
The doctor takes his time with you reviews all your history, he has a complete examination and is very personable.
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
