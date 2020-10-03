Dr. Penmetsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopi Penmetsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gopi Penmetsa, MD
Dr. Gopi Penmetsa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Penmetsa works at
Dr. Penmetsa's Office Locations
1
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7724
2
Sugarhouse Health Center1280 E Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 581-7724
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated with nothing but respect by this Dr ?? I would recommend him any day!!
About Dr. Gopi Penmetsa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1902045271
Dr. Penmetsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penmetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Penmetsa has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penmetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Penmetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penmetsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penmetsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penmetsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.