Overview of Dr. Gopika Miller, MD

Dr. Gopika Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.