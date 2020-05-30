See All Rheumatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Gopika Miller, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Beverly Hills, CA
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gopika Miller, MD

Dr. Gopika Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills
    250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 603, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310) 385-3357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 30, 2020
    Dr. Miller is the most wonderful doctor. She is very attentive and detail oriented. I couldn’t have picked a better doctor to be under the care of.
    — May 30, 2020
    About Dr. Gopika Miller, MD

    Specialties
    Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1720212889
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

