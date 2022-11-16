Dr. Gordan Kuhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordan Kuhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordan Kuhar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Kuhar works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pain Management3050 Route 50 Ste 204, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 886-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuhar is friendly, informed, and highly capable. He will answer your questions directly and honestly. The pain injections I received from him have been successful. His bedside manner is higher by degrees than any I have ever experienced. His staff respect him deeply.
About Dr. Gordan Kuhar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750349379
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.