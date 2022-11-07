Overview of Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.