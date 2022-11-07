Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Brown, DO
Overview of Dr. Gordon Brown, DO
Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Urology, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
2
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
My father who had prostate cancer was a patient of Dr. Brown. Throughout my dad’s entire cancer journey, Dr. Brown kept us informed of where we were at in this journey. Sometimes it was good news and sometimes it wasn’t. But there were no surprises. Dr. Brown uses the latest treatments and is aware of other treatments if you need to detour from the plan in place. We felt we were in good hands. He was easy to talk with when we needed guidance and frankness.
About Dr. Gordon Brown, DO
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124192489
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M. D. Anderson Center
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.