Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

Urology
3.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

Dr. Gordon Brown, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Cancer
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Neurogenic Bladder
Prostate Biopsy
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystectomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Penile Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cyst
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatic Abscess
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 07, 2022
    My father who had prostate cancer was a patient of Dr. Brown. Throughout my dad’s entire cancer journey, Dr. Brown kept us informed of where we were at in this journey. Sometimes it was good news and sometimes it wasn’t. But there were no surprises. Dr. Brown uses the latest treatments and is aware of other treatments if you need to detour from the plan in place. We felt we were in good hands. He was easy to talk with when we needed guidance and frankness.
    LJMcCat — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Gordon Brown, DO

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124192489
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas M. D. Anderson Center
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
    • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
    • Inspira Medical Center Vineland
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

