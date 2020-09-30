Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD
Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey's Office Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Physicians Network999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 100, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahey?
Dr Fahey did a triple hernia repair (Left and Right side + umbilical), My impression was of caring, excellence and professionalism. I feel much better after the surgical procedures and ten years younger. Thanks Dr. Fahey.
About Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457323446
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.