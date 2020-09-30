See All General Surgeons in Lodi, CA
Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Lodi, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD

Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.

Dr. Fahey works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahey's Office Locations

    Adventist Health Physicians Network
    999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 100, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-8510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457323446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahey works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Lodi, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fahey’s profile.

    Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

