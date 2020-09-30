Overview of Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD

Dr. Gordon Fahey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Fahey works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.