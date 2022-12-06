Overview

Dr. Gordon Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Ambulatory Care Clinic in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.