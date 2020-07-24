Overview of Dr. Gordon Lui, MD

Dr. Gordon Lui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Lui works at Medical Eye Center in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Floaters and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.