Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Robinson, MD
Dr. Gordon Robinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Gateway Psychiatric Group11116 S Towne Sq Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 567-1958
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
A truly wonderful and caring psychiatrist. The very best. His guidance and expertise are exceptional.
About Dr. Gordon Robinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245342161
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.