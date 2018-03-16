Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Wolfe, MD
Dr. Gordon Wolfe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Health Winchester Pulmonary and Internal Medicine525 Amherst St Ste 104, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-4263
-
2
Pulmonary-Internal Medicine190 Campus Blvd Ste 201, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?
He is a fantastic doctor
About Dr. Gordon Wolfe, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649238437
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.