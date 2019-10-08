See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Enumclaw, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD

Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    Enumclaw Specialty Clinic
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2019
    Fantastic! Just moved into town and was very nervous about finding new doctors. Dr Khan was kind and took the time to really understand my situation and concerns. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
    Oct 08, 2019
    About Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770590341
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State, Dayton, Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

