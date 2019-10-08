Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD
Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Enumclaw Specialty Clinic1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions
Franciscan Specialty Clinic9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Fantastic! Just moved into town and was very nervous about finding new doctors. Dr Khan was kind and took the time to really understand my situation and concerns. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770590341
- Wright State, Dayton, Ohio
- Saba University School Of Medicine
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
