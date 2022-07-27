Overview

Dr. Goutam Shome, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Shome works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.