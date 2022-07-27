Dr. Goutam Shome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Goutam Shome, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Goutam Shome, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Shome works at
Locations
-
1
Goutam P Shome, MD9812 Slide Rd Ste 2200, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shome?
I’ve seen many wonderful doctors in Lubbock, and deeply appreciate and admire so many of them. Still, I’ve never experienced a doctor’s appointment quite like the one I had with Dr. Shome. He is professional, thorough, and communicates clearly; at the same time, he is empathetic, friendly, invested, and reassuring. He really took the time to get to know me and my health issues, and gave me a plan going forward that I appreciate. I even received information from him via his nurse the very next day about lab results. I am very grateful to have him as a part of my team of specialists. Also, the appointment went smoothly without any trouble checking in, the wait time was reasonable, and the nurse was excellent.
About Dr. Goutam Shome, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1962491191
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shome works at
Dr. Shome has seen patients for Asthma, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.