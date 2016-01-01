Dr. Gr Scott Budinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gr Scott Budinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gr Scott Budinger, MD
Dr. Gr Scott Budinger, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Budinger works at
Dr. Budinger's Office Locations
Northwestern Derm-path675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gr Scott Budinger, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1326008186
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budinger speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Budinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budinger.
