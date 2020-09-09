Overview of Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD

Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas



Dr. Lindhorst works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.