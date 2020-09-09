Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD
Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
Dr. Lindhorst works at
Dr. Lindhorst's Office Locations
-
1
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-5353
-
2
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic6400 Fannin St # 18, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindhorst?
Dr. Lindhordt and her staff are the greatest. I was temporarily blinded but under her care I can see again and my vision has continued to improve. They are very concerned and caring. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Grace Lindhorst, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1568680171
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindhorst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindhorst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindhorst works at
Dr. Lindhorst speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindhorst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindhorst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.