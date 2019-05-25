Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlaket-Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Zlaket-Matta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syoufi Endocrinology9336 E Raintree Dr Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 219-5597
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zlaket-Matta?
Wait time is usually less than 30 minutes but occasionally up to 45 minutes; never longer than that. Her PA/Dietitian, Heike Hiker, with whom we spend the most time, is patient and very thorough at explaining things to my wife and me. Although we have seen Dr. Matta herself only a few, rather brief times she never gave us the feeling of being rushed or too busy to explain things.
About Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1679564512
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan
- Maricopa Med Center
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlaket-Matta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zlaket-Matta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlaket-Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlaket-Matta works at
Dr. Zlaket-Matta has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlaket-Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zlaket-Matta speaks Arabic and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlaket-Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlaket-Matta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlaket-Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlaket-Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.