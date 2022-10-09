Dr. Grant Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Johnson, DO
Overview of Dr. Grant Johnson, DO
Dr. Grant Johnson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 490, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7709
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DrJ is down to earth, knowledgeable, caring, cool guy. He makes you feel so comfortable. I was a nervous wreck waiting to have a kidney stone removed last week and as soon as he walked into the room I felt completely calmed. I wouldn't hesitate referring anyone to Dr J. To make things even better his staff is top notch! Thank you all for taking care of me.
About Dr. Grant Johnson, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1851778609
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Health - Midwestern University
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
