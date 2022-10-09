See All Urologists in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Grant Johnson, DO

Urology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Smyrna, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grant Johnson, DO

Dr. Grant Johnson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 490, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2022
    DrJ is down to earth, knowledgeable, caring, cool guy. He makes you feel so comfortable. I was a nervous wreck waiting to have a kidney stone removed last week and as soon as he walked into the room I felt completely calmed. I wouldn't hesitate referring anyone to Dr J. To make things even better his staff is top notch! Thank you all for taking care of me.
    Karen Fascio — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grant Johnson, DO
    About Dr. Grant Johnson, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851778609
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Franciscan Health - Midwestern University
    Internship
    • Franciscan Health - Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

