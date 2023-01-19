Dr. Grant Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Louie, MD
Dr. Grant Louie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Louie works at
Dr. Louie's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC71 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 942-7600
Arthritis & Rheumatism Associate PC2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Wheaton, MD 20902 Directions (301) 942-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Louie is so knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Grant Louie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Louie speaks Cantonese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
