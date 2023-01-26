See All Otolaryngologists in Crossville, TN
Dr. Grant Rohman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.3 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grant Rohman, MD

Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from James H. Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Rohman works at Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN, Celina, TN and Carthage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rohman's Office Locations

    Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat
    29 Taylor Ave Ste 101, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1575
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat
    100 W 4th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1575
    Cumberland River Hospital
    100 Old Jefferson St, Celina, TN 38551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1575
    UC Otolaryngology
    107 Health Care Dr, Carthage, TN 37030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Rohman is great! All the nurses, staff, and office workers are amazing. I’ve had sinus issues for a long time. Dr Rohman preformed surgery to correct my septum and chronic sinus infections. I could not be any happier than I am now. I’d leave a 10 star review if I could. Every single staff member is very friendly and caring people. He actually takes the time to listen to your issues or concerns. It was definitely a great experience! Crystal in the office was wonderful to work with in helping me with my short term disability papers for work. I’d definitely recommend anyone to Dr. Rohman.
    Mark Barnett — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Grant Rohman, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356542476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • James H. Quillen College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

