Overview of Dr. Grant Rohman, MD

Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from James H. Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Rohman works at Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN, Celina, TN and Carthage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.