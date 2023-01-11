Dr. Grant Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Urology Clinic At Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
- 2 350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Taylor was a very friendly and helpful urologist and I was hoping to see him again this coming next week. I set this appointment back in December, but the staff failed to tell me that he is no longer practicing here but is now practicing in the V.A. Hospital in Johnson City. I readily can understand those negative comments dealing with the staff, particularly since they didn't even bother to inform me that my appointment wasn't with Dr. Taylor (whom I asked for), having been his patient for a few years now. It is with someone else. I will keep the appointment, but think I will be looking for a new urologist as this place lost my trust by this. They could have told me before hand that he was no longer with the practice and offered me to see another of their urologists. If not for a question for a nurse regarding a more urgent situation, I wouldn't have known that he wasn't with them anymore. Maybe he got fed up with the way his patients were treated?
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
