Overview of Dr. Grant Taylor, MD

Dr. Grant Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Urology Clinic in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.