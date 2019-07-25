Overview

Dr. Grant Whittaker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Whittaker works at Borland Groover in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.