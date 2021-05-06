Dr. Greg Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Greg S Cohen MD, LLC676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1750, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4452
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen is a wonderful doctor. He is very knowledgeable, kind, and puts patients at ease. It is easy to contact him if needed and he always is attentive and answers promptly.
About Dr. Greg Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669447348
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
