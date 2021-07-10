Dr. Greg Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Greg Davis, MD
Dr. Greg Davis, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates Ps.104 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 770-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis is the 'go-to' ENT for difficult/complex sinus surgery. I was referred to him for a second, more extensive surgery . He was very patient and thorough in explaining what was involved and exactly which procedure would be best for my situation. The surgery was performed at their own surgical center six weeks ago and it was easy! The entire staff is very friendly, capable and focused on 'you', the patient. The surgery produced zero pain and I'm right on track with my healing. I'm in my 60's and am breathing better than ever. Thank you Dr. Davis!
About Dr. Greg Davis, MD
- Sinus Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679689145
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Washington
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine General Surgery Internship
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.