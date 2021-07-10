Overview of Dr. Greg Davis, MD

Dr. Greg Davis, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates, Puyallup WA in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.