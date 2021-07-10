See All Otolaryngologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Greg Davis, MD

Sinus Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Davis, MD

Dr. Greg Davis, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates, Puyallup WA in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates Ps.
    104 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 770-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Greg Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sinus Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679689145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of Washington
    Residency
    • University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Washington School of Medicine General Surgery Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates, Puyallup WA in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

