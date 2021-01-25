Dr. Greg Krempl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krempl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Krempl, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Krempl, MD
Dr. Greg Krempl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Krempl's Office Locations
OU Physicians Otolaryngology800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-7559Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4700
Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health1200 Childrens Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2662
- 4 800 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 1400, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5504
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krempl is an excellent doctor. From his initial evaluation, to decision making, to his bedside manners, he is as good as there is. I’m so appreciative of his care mayor me.
About Dr. Greg Krempl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krempl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krempl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krempl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krempl has seen patients for Dysphagia, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krempl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krempl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krempl.
