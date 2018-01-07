Dr. Gregory Morris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Morris, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Morris, DPM
Dr. Gregory Morris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Dr Gregory Morris, DPM1329 Lusitana St Ste 802, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 532-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
This specialist performed a brostrom procedure and a lapidus valgus repair on my left foot. So far, all is well in my recovery process. I have incision numbness, which is normal, but besides that it feels as though the surgery was successful. I am hoping for continued positive rehabilitation. It is certainly important to communicate with your physical therapist post procedure. Having both the PT and surgeon on the same page for rehabilitation is important.
About Dr. Gregory Morris, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477668853
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.