Dr. Gregg Shalan, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregg Shalan, MD
Dr. Gregg Shalan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Shalan's Office Locations
Clinical Neuroscience PA1441 N Beckley Ave Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-1837
- 2 221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 537, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 943-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregg Shalan did a remarkable treatment on my husbands Subdural Bilateral Hematoma.
About Dr. Gregg Shalan, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710979091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurocritical Care and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalan.
