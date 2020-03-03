Overview of Dr. Gregory Adams, MD

Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Adams works at St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Caldwell in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.