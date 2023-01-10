See All Neurologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Gregory Ales, DO

Neurology
4.0 (57)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Ales, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Ales works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Office
    2312 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    San Antonio Neurology
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 579-0709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 10, 2023
    He was on time, friendly, personable, and thorough. The staff was exceptional, friendly, and efficient. Dr. Ales was very accommodating and got me in to do a necessary EMG over his lunch break within an hour of my appointment. I’ve never had a doctor fit me in for anything the same day. I’m in the healthcare industry and have never had this kind of care or have seen this kind of care with other patients.
    About Dr. Gregory Ales, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205825692
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Santa Barbra
