Overview of Dr. Gregory Andros, MD

Dr. Gregory Andros, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Andros works at Advanced Urology Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.