Dr. Gregory Andros, MD

Urology
4.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Joliet, IL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Andros, MD

Dr. Gregory Andros, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Andros works at Advanced Urology Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Associates
    1541 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet, IL 60431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 409-4930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Silver Cross Office
    1851 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 409-4930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Silver Cross Office
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 430, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 726-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Vesicoureteral Reflux

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gregory Andros, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyala U-Stritch Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Andros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andros has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Andros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

