Dr. Gregory Andros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Andros, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Advanced Urology Associates1541 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet, IL 60431 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Silver Cross Office1851 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Silver Cross Office1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 430, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 726-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough about Dr. Andros, his nurse and the entire staff at Advanced Urology Associates. I had the Green Light procedure on my enlarged prostrate and they did everything to make me feel comfortable and relaxed. Dr. Andros explained each step of the procedure and the recovery process. If you, a family member or friend has concerns about their enlarged prostrate he is the Doctor to see. I would highly recommend Dr. Andros to everyone. He is the best.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962481143
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyala U-Stritch Sch Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Andros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andros has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Andros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.