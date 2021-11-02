Overview of Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Lawrence Family Care and Pediatrc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.