Dr. Gregory Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Bell, MD
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Lawrence Family Care8501 E 56th St Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 355-7171
Greenwood Orthopedics PC3000 S State Road 135 Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 355-7171
Washington Pavilion Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Rheumatology Care7910 E Washington St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-7171Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Good He listens and cares
About Dr. Gregory Bell, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1083689939
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
