Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Lawrence Family Care and Pediatrc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

    Lawrence Family Care
    8501 E 56th St Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-7171
    Greenwood Orthopedics PC
    3000 S State Road 135 Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-7171
    Washington Pavilion Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Rheumatology Care
    7910 E Washington St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-7171
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Community Hospital South
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

