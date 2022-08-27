Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaisdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD
Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Blaisdell's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care335 Brighton Ave Ste 200, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery in may of this year at Maine med, my femur was shatter and my acetabulum broken and he did a great job getting me back to my best self am already up and moving around again am very grateful for the team at Maine med and the job they performed thank you guys so much
About Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital/Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Washington - Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Washington - Surgery
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- University of New Hampshire
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Blaisdell works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaisdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaisdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.