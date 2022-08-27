Overview of Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD

Dr. Gregory Blaisdell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Blaisdell works at Maine Medical Center Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Care in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.