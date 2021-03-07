Dr. Gregory Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bonner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bonner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Bonner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Institute2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonner?
Excellent doctor! Intelligent and compassionate. 5 stars!!
About Dr. Gregory Bonner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932211224
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonner works at
Dr. Bonner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonner speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.