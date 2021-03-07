Overview

Dr. Gregory Bonner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Bonner works at Gastroenterology Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.