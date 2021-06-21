See All Hand Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Gregory Buncke, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Buncke, MD

Dr. Gregory Buncke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.

Dr. Buncke works at The Buncke Clinic in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buncke's Office Locations

    The Buncke Clinic
    45 Castro St Ste 121, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 565-6136
    101 N El Camino Real Ste A, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 342-8989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 21, 2021
    Dr. Bunke has treated me and my husband. Recently I had carpal tunnel surgery on my right hand. A month later I couldn’t see the scar! He is really great!
    Anne Murray — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Buncke, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Buncke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buncke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buncke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buncke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buncke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buncke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buncke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buncke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buncke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buncke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

