Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Dakin?
Epigastric / Umbilical Area Hernia - From start to finish the entire visit was exceptional. Staff was patient, warm and made sure I was comfortable and relaxed. Dr Dakin introduced himself, did a quick exam and spent a while answering our questions and concerns. He explained the simplicity of the procedure, time, recovery and timeline, made sure anything that made me nervous or anxious was answered clearly and patiently. Can’t say I’m looking forward to my first surgery, but I am confident I am in wonderful hands and with an excellent team. *post op I was very worried day off and the team at Weill Cornell and Dr Dakins Team really went above and beyond, everything went smooth and was wonderful. You won’t find a better surgical team to help you anywhere, I highly recommend them.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt. Sinai School of Medicine|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
