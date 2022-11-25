See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (176)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Dakin works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Surgery (CAS) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Nov 25, 2022
Epigastric / Umbilical Area Hernia - From start to finish the entire visit was exceptional. Staff was patient, warm and made sure I was comfortable and relaxed. Dr Dakin introduced himself, did a quick exam and spent a while answering our questions and concerns. He explained the simplicity of the procedure, time, recovery and timeline, made sure anything that made me nervous or anxious was answered clearly and patiently. Can't say I'm looking forward to my first surgery, but I am confident I am in wonderful hands and with an excellent team. *post op I was very worried day off and the team at Weill Cornell and Dr Dakins Team really went above and beyond, everything went smooth and was wonderful. You won't find a better surgical team to help you anywhere, I highly recommend them.
    Isaac Leizerson — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356357974
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt. Sinai School of Medicine|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dakin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dakin works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dakin’s profile.

    Dr. Dakin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

