Overview

Dr. Gregory Dakin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dakin works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.