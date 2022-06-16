Overview of Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD

Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Difelice works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.