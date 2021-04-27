See All Podiatrists in Tustin, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Tustin, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM

Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tustin, CA. 

Dr. Eirich works at Santa Ana Tustin Podiatry in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eirich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Ana Tustin Podiatry Corp.
    13362 Newport Ave Ste A, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 669-1780
    Monday
    6:30am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    6:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245220649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eirich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eirich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eirich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eirich works at Santa Ana Tustin Podiatry in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eirich’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eirich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eirich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eirich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eirich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

